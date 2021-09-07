Winter barley has seen a rise in popularity over the past decade. \ Claire Nash

The Department of Agriculture has published its Winter Barley Recommended List for the 2022 season.

Interestingly, half of the 10 varieties listed are two-row, with the other half being six-row and six-row hybrid varieties.

However, the majority of the seed available is for two-row varieties.

The list has two new varieties provisionally recommended – KWS Joyau and KWS Tardis – both of which impressed for many this harvest.

KWS Joyau is known for being a barley yellow dwarf virus (BYDV) tolerant variety. However, this has not yet been investigated by the Department of Agriculture.

Valerie remains provisionally recommended, while LG Casting has been fully recommended.

Old favourites

Old favourites KWS Cassia and KWS Infinity remain on the list, with relative yields of 96 and 97 respectively.

KWS Cassia was first listed in 2011 and will account for approximately 15% of the winter barley seed this autumn.

Bazooka and Belfry top the list on relative yield.

However, it is essential when choosing a variety that growers look at the whole picture.

For instance, those growing a large area of winter barley might choose the early ripening Pixel, KWS Joyau or Valerie and the later-ripening KWS Tardis, Cassia or Infinity.

Disease

On disease resistance, most rate similarly on net blotch, but Bazooka and Belfry rate highest on resistance to rhynchosporium.

Valerie is the go-to variety for quality, according to the list, with the best ratings for screenings, 1,000 grain weight and second-highest hectolitre weight or KPH after KWS Cassia.

For more on the recommended list, check out this week’s Irish Farmers Journal in print or online from Thursday.