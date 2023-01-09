The warning is in place from 3am on Tuesday until 3pm on the same day. \ Houston Green

Rain overnight on Monday and into Tuesday will be heavy at times and could lead to spot flooding, Met Éireann has warned.

It has issued a status yellow rainfall warning for counties Clare, Cork, Galway, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford.

Tuesday is forecast to be a dull, wet and windy day, with widespread rain and fresh to strong southwesterly winds.

“The rain will clear into the Irish Sea in the evening, with clear spells and showers following from the west,” Met Éireann said.

It added that it will be a mild day, with highest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees. Low pressure is expected to dominate the weather this week, with the unsettled weather to continue.

Soil conditions

Met Éireann has said that soil conditions are expected to deteriorate further this week, as a result of frequent spells of rain and showers.

Most soils are waterlogged or close to it, it added, with poor trafficability expected to continue.