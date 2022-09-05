The weather is to remain unsettled for the remainder of the week. \ Philip Doyle

Met Éireann issued a status yellow rainfall warning for counties Cork, Kerry, and Waterford on Monday, with the warning taking effect from noon.

The warning will remain in place until 11pm Monday night, as localised heavy rainfall and strong winds have been forecast for these counties.

The public has been warned by Met Éireann to exercise caution, as there will be a risk of spot flooding and hazardous driving in some places.

An advisory level rainfall warning was put in place last Friday and will remain in effect until 7pm Wednesday.

All counties are included in this advisory notice and the national forecaster has warned of unsettled rainy conditions possibly causing disruption to the public.

It is to remain showery for the remainder of the week.