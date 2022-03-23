Chair of the national fodder and food security committee Mike Magan encouraged farmers to review their fertiliser requirements over the next two months. \ Claire Nash

Farmers should ensure adequate fertiliser is spread on grassland now for grazing and for first-cut silage, according to chair of the national fodder and food security committee Mike Magan.

The Longford dairy farmer said “there is a good weather forecast for the weeks ahead” and that farmers “need to spread the fertiliser to grow the grass”.

Magan was speaking at the second meeting of the recently formed food and fodder committee at Teagasc Moorepark on Wednesday.

The committee holds representatives from over 30 farm and agri-food organisations and is led by Teagasc.

Adequate supplies

Magan noted that fertiliser stocks nationally are estimated to be reduced year-to-date versus last year.

However, he claimed that a clear message was communicated at Wednesday’s meeting that there are adequate fertiliser supplies to meet farmers’ spring requirements.

He encouraged farmers to review their requirements over the next two months and urged them to secure fertiliser supply if they have not already done so.

Adding to Magan’s comments, Teagasc director Professor Frank O’Mara described how fertiliser spread in late March and early April will give a “higher response than that spread at other times of the year”.

Intervention package

Magan also welcomed the announcement made by Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue on Tuesday of the €12m targeted intervention package for the tillage sector and a multi-species sward initiative.

He said the food and fodder committee wanted to send a “positive message” to farmers to respond and “make this initiative a success” by making sure there is strong uptake. He said farmers should avail of the new funding.

Pig and poultry difficulties

Magan said that the “continuing difficulties being experienced by pig and poultry producers” in light of rising input costs were also discussed and that the sectors’ “valuable contribution” to the national economy were highlighted.

Teagasc said their pig and poultry specialists are continuing to work with individual producers and with the sector at a national level to try and find solutions.

It said that a “unique plan” involving all in the pig supply chain is being formulated.

