The extra-long 630mm wide conveyor belt claims to be one of the largest on the market suitable for dispensing any type of stone/gravel.

Northern Irish manufacturer SpreadPoint displayed its TF-10 gravel cart alongside its spreader and water bowser ranges. With relatively few manufacturers still in the space of building gravel carts, SpreadPoint recognised a renewed opening for such machines a number of years ago.

Claiming not to be like any other gravel cart, SpreadPoint has designed its 7t TF-7 and 10t TF-10 cart from the ground up. Features of the TF-10 include a heavy-duty chassis constructed using rectangular hollow sections for strength and rigidity. The extra-long 630mm-wide belt claims to be one of the largest on the market suitable for dispensing any type of stone/gravel.

The discharge belt is controlled via a hydraulic drive removing the need for a PTO shaft. Belt speed is precisely tweaked via a manual flow control at the front of the machine, while electronic control is available as an optional extra.

Alongside bolt-on galvanised hopper sides, the conveyor frame is galvanised for longevity. The cart is fitted with 800/65 R32 tyres and LED lights as standard.

Pricing starts at €20,980 plus VAT.