At this time of the year, tillage farmers are finishing up spraying crops for disease. Plants must be sprayed to keep them healthy, as plant diseases can drastically reduce yield and profits.

Diseases on plants basically take away some of the green surface area on the leaf. This is needed for the plant to carry out photosynthesis – the process where the sun shines on the green leaves of the plant to help them produce food and, ultimately, yield.

Plant diseases are caused by many different things. Weather is the main cause, and most diseases like wet, warm weather. This year, there is a lot of disease in some crops, especially winter crops and spring crops sown in February. This is down to the fact that it rained for most of March.

Disease is generally more prevalent in good, thick crops. If you think about it, these crops probably get warmer and hold more water collectively, as the plants grow so close together – so the disease can spread more easily. In a shower of rain, a raindrop could hit a Septoria lesion on wheat and splash a spore, which carries the disease, onto the plant beside it; helping it to spread.

Having healthy plants that receive the right nutrition is one of the first things you can ensure to prevent disease in crops. As humans, we make sure to get the right nutrition to stay healthy – plants need good nutrition as well.

Having healthy soil, for example, is an important way to allow a plant to reach those nutrients.

Farmers can also try to pick varieties that are less likely to get certain diseases, which pose a problem in their area. For example, yellow rust, a disease in wheat, is more common in the northeast of the country, so farmers in this area should look for a wheat variety that has some resistance to yellow rust.

Fungicides

Having a good seed source is also important. Some diseases can come from seed, and that is why seed is sometimes dressed with fungicide.

Fungicides are products that can help to prevent disease and, while most of these are chemicals, some nutrients like sulphur, for example, can be used in place of some fungicides.

Keeping plants healthy can help to reduce the need for fungicides, so having healthy soils and feeding plants with nutrients can help to prevent disease on plants.

Fungicides are generally applied to try to prevent these diseases, as this allows lower rates to be used. However, sometimes fungicides need to cure the disease on the plant as well as prevent disease.

Net blotch on barley.

Chocolate spot on beans.

Potato blight.

Agronomists

It should be noted that farmers do not want to spend money on crops if it is not needed, so fungicides are not used where they are not needed.

A spring barley crop might receive two fungicide applications. In some cases, winter wheat may need four, and potatoes will need a number of fungicides to keep away potato blight.

Ramularia on winter barley.

Trained agronomists walk crops across the country to ensure the right products are being used – at the right time and at the right rates. They provide farmers with a prescription of what to apply to a crop. This might include a fungicide and some nutrition.

Rhynchosporium on winter barley crops.

Farmers follow strict rules around the use of plant protection products and must keep records of what was applied.

Here are some diseases that occur on crops in Ireland.