Despite the return of broken weather, growers in some areas have already started their 2022 planting campaigns.

However, many more are still finalising their cropping plans and variety choices for the year ahead.

This week, we run through the spring barley and oat variety options for this season, as listed on the spring cereal Department of Agriculture recommended lists.

Some growers are still finalising their cropping plans and variety choices for the year ahead

Spring barley

While there is no change to the recommended varieties, Geraldine, Skyway and SY Amity have been provisionally recommended this year. The varieties Prospect and SY Arderin are no longer provisionally recommended this year and have been dropped from the list.

Recommended

Gangway: A moderately later-maturing variety with moderate resistance to lodging. It has good resistance to straw breakdown. The variety has very good resistance to mildew and net blotch, with moderate resistance to brown rust. It is moderately susceptible to rynchosporium, but has excellent grain quality.

Breeder/Agent: Sejet (DK), Goldcrop Ltd.

RGT Planet: A high-yielding moderately later-maturing variety. It is moderately susceptible to lodging and susceptible to straw breakdown. It has very good resistance to mildew, but is moderately susceptible to rhynchosporium, brown rust and net blotch. Breeder/Agent: RAGT (UK), Goldcrop Ltd.

Planet is expected to make up the largest share of available spring barley seed this year

SY Errigal: A high-yielding, moderately later-maturing variety with good resistance to lodging and moderate resistance to straw breakdown. It has very good resistance to mildew and net blotch and good resistance to brown rust. It is moderately susceptible to rhynchosporium, however.

Breeder/Agent: Syngenta (UK), Seed Technology Ltd.

Provisionally recommended

Geraldine: A very high-yielding, moderately early-maturing variety. It has good resistance to lodging and is moderately resistant to straw breakdown. The variety has very good resistance to mildew and net blotch, as well as good resistance to brown rust and rhynchosporium.

Breeder/Agent: Sejet (DK), Goldcrop Ltd.

Skyway: A very high-yield potential variety but moderately susceptible to lodging and straw breakdown. A moderately later-maturing variety but with very good resistance to mildew. Good resistance to brown rust and rhynchosporium and it is moderately resistant to net blotch.

Breeder/Agent: Nordic (DK), Drummonds Ltd.

SY Amity: A very high-yield potential variety with good resistance to lodging. Moderately resistant to straw breakdown. A moderately later-maturing variety with very good resistance to mildew and net blotch. Good resistance to brown rust and moderately resistant to rhynchosporium.

Breeder/Agent: Syngenta (UK), Seed Technology Ltd.

Seed availability

Planet, first listed in 2017, is expected to make up the largest share of available seed this year, making up around 35% of available supply. Gangway comes in second at approximately 19%, closely followed by SY Errigal at 14%. Laureate will make up around 9% of available supply, followed by Geraldine and Skyway at 6% each.

Spring oats

There were no new varieties added to this year’s spring oat recommended list. However, the variety Delfin has been dropped. Barra, first listed in 1985, retains its place on the list. The details of the recommended varieties are below.

Barra: A relatively low-yielding variety that is very susceptible to lodging and susceptible to straw breakdown. Very susceptible to mildew and susceptible to crown rust. However, grain quality remains excellent.

Breeder/Agent: Svalöf Weibull (SE), Goldcrop Ltd.

Husky: A very early maturing, high-yielding variety with moderate resistance to lodging. Moderately susceptible to straw breakdown. It is moderately susceptible to mildew and susceptible to crown rust, but has very good grain quality.

Breeder/Agent: Nordsaat (DE), Seed Technology Ltd.

WPB Isabel: A high-yielding variety with good resistance to lodging and very good resistance to straw breakdown. It is moderately susceptible to mildew and crown rust. It also has excellent grain quality.

Breeder/Agent: Wiersum (NL), Goldcrop Ltd.

Seed availability

Husky, first listed in 2009, is expected to make up over half of this year’s seed supply at 53%. Isabel is expected to account for around 45%, while Barra will still account for 2% of the seed supply some 37 years after it was introduced.