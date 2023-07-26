Raymond and Gavin Moloney harvesting Errigal spring feed barley on their farm in Garretstown, west Cork. Early reports on this crop show a yield of 3.6t/ac, with a moisture content of 17% and a KPH level of 67. \ Andy Gibson

The spring barley harvest is underway for some farmers, while large amounts of winter barley remain to be cut for others.

Many farmers have now prioritised harvesting winter oilseed rape ahead of winter oats, as wet weather continues to interrupt harvesting and rattle crops.

There were some intermittent opportunities to harvest crops in the past week, but many crops are well past the window in which they needed to be cut.

Winter barley

Agronomists across the country have told the Irish Farmers Journal that the majority of winter barley is now cut in the south and in parts of the midlands.

However, some areas have 30% to 40% still to be cut in the east and further north.

Yields range from 2.5t to 4t/ac in the main, with some exceptional crops heading over 4.5t/ac. Average yield in many places is 3.5t/ac or lower. KPH ranges from 58 to 69, and moistures ranges from 15% to 29%.

Oilseed rape

Great progress has been made with oilseed rape. The majority of growers just started cutting last week and in some areas in the southeast, 70% of the crop has been cut.

Yields range from 1t to 2.3t/ac at moisture contents of 9% to 18%. Crops are at high risk of shatter and remaining crops need to be cut.

Winter oats

Good progress has been made with winter oats and farmers are pleasantly surprised, with yield at a range of 2.5t to 4.2t/ac. A large majority of crops are around 3.5t/ac, with KPH between 52 and 58 and moisture levels of 16% to 21%.

Spring barley

In the spring barley fields, the early-sown crops being cut look to be hitting 3t/ac to 3.5t/ac. Some are lower, with moisture contents of 18% to 22% and KPH levels of 66 to 68.

Straw was baled by some farmers on Thursday and earlier this week.

Nonetheless, much of the straw across the country remains on the ground.