As Munster’s leading farm machinery trade show, the Spring Farm Machinery (SFM) Show will be back to its original January slot to kickstart the agri calendar and help the farming and engineering world prepare for the incoming spring. This year’s event will revert to two days.

Last year’s show saw record crowds ascend on the Green Glens Arena, all of whom came to see the latest product launches and trends for the busy year ahead, as well as having access to unique show offers not available elsewhere and this year will be no different.

With hundreds of leading brands over five halls, there will be plenty of new stock to browse, with more product launches and machinery never before seen at an Irish show.

The SFM show is the ideal platform for exhibitors to interact face to face with new and existing customers and to connect with other companies from within the industry and to meet up with old friends and allies.

Leading brands

As with all previous shows, there will be leading brands from the farming and agri world represented at the show, including livestock housing design and manufacturing specialists O’Donovan Engineering, who return for 2023 alongside the likes of Atkins Farm Machinery, Cork Farm Machinery, Colemans Millstreet, McCarthy’s, Grassmen, Lemken and Farm Power.

A few new exhibitors will also be welcomed, such as Jim Power Agri, Martin Slurry Equipment, Brogan Brothers and Sleator Plant to name only a handful of the many you can expect to see exhibiting at the show next week.

This year’s show will return to its original opening time of noon and will run until 10pm daily over the two days. The exhibiting hours are tailored to allow the busy farmer and contractor the opportunity to attend the show at a time that suits them.

Tickets

Visitors attending the show can purchase tickets online at ajspromotions.com. However, there is no need for advance tickets, as patrons can pay at the door upon arrival, with entrance fees of €15 for adults, €5 for children under 12 and under-fives go free.

There is ample free car parking facilities at the Green Glens Arena and all of the indoor halls are fully heated, with hot food, drinks and snacks available.

The Millstreet Spring Farm Machinery Show is one of the premier events in the Irish farming and agricultural calendar and this is one event you definitely won’t want to miss!

There is something for everyone at the Spring Farm Machinery shows and it is the ideal day out for all farming and agri enthusiasts.

GlobeWeigh

GlobeWeigh, with locations in Cork and Armagh, covers all of Ireland with weighing and labelling solutions.

Ranging from weighbridges and multi-animal weighers to small bench scales, the company has a full range that is accompanied by relevant software and labelling solutions.

Its labelling solution includes manual labelling and automatic weigh price labellers. On its stand, GlobeWeigh will have its miniature demo weighbridge, weighbridge software and some smaller scales.

Show-stopping Valtra range from Paudy Buckley Tractors

Long-standing Spring Farm Machinery Show exhibitors Paudy Buckley Tractors return to Millstreet with a show-stopping and unique Valtra range, headed by the stunning Valtra T215 Versu unlimited model.

To view this stunning tractor, plus much more from the company’s extensive Valtra range, as well as its Amazone ZA-V spreader and Krone machinery range, check out the Paudy Buckley stand in hall four and speak to a member of the team.

Colemans Millstreet

A New Holland methane-powered tractor.

Colemans Millstreet is excited that for the first time it will be displaying the New Holland T6 methane-powered tractor. This is the world’s first 100% methane-powered production tractor, powered and sustained by nature, with the same levels of power and torque as its diesel equivalent.

Also on display from Colemans Millstreet will be a wide range of New Holland tractors (available from 80hp to 230hp) and implements.

Come visit the stand on 18 and 19 January 2023 at the Spring Farm Machinery Show.

Jim Power Agri Sales

Jim Power will exhibit at the show for the first time.

Jim Power Agri Sales Ltd will exhibit at the show for the first time. Jim Power Agri Sales is based in Tallow, Co Waterford. The company mainly supplies and services a wide range of agri-machinery to the west Waterford/east Cork area.

We stock a wide range of machinery such as Deutz tractors and combines, AgriSpread fertiliser/lime and manure spreaders, Abbey slurry equipment and diet feeders, Krone grass machinery, Amazone tillage equipment, Schaffer loaders, Smyth trailers, Quicke loaders and implements, Spearhead hedge cutters and Samco engineering products.

On display will be the new RV-Shift 6 series Deutz 6135.

The tractor comes with the new RV-Shift transmission, 135hp boosting to a 145hp four-cylinder Deutz engine and Stoll self-levelling power loader.

The Deutz 5125G tractor with Stoll self-levelling power loader will also be on display, as well as an Agri-Spread AS65 fertiliser/lime spreader and an Abbey 2450T tub diet feeder.

Cork Farm Machinery returns with its biggest range to date

Chat to a member of the team about the range at the show.

The latest range of Massey Ferguson tractors, including the impressive 7S 180, will be on show in Millstreet next week on the Cork Farm Machinery (CFM) stand at the Spring Farm Machinery Show in the Green Glens Arena on Wednesday and Thursday 18 and 19 January.

The team at CFM will also be exhibiting the latest range of Kuhn Machinery, including the FBP 3135 baler wrapper. In addition to this, on show will be the Rauch Axis 30.2 M EMC Pro fertiliser spreader.

For more information about CFM and its extensive range of new and used machinery, chat to a member of the team at the large exhibition space in hall three at The Green Glens Arena.

Farm Power

Farm Power is delighted to be returning to the Spring Farm Machinery Show in Millstreet.

It will have the all-new John Deere 6R Series tractor and the 6M. It will also have Lemken tillage equipment (plough, disc harrow and cultivator), a Hi-Spec slurry tank, a Hi-Spec side discharge muck spreader, a Kverneland fertiliser spreader (fully GPS with section control), a Kramer telescopic wheel loader and a Kramer telehandler.

Sleator Plant

Sleator Plant is Ireland’s leading construction plant and access machinery supplier. The company is again this year proud to exhibit at all three Spring Farm Machinery Shows.

Sleator is the sole franchised dealer for all of Ireland for the Sany excavators and Genie access machines.

The company is delighted this year to also announce the opening of its purpose-built new depot in north Dublin.

At the Millstreet Show, it will be demonstrating its Sany SY135 14t crawler excavator, Sany SY26 3t excavator and Genie GS1432 scissor lift.

Carbery Plastics

The 2,500-litre bunded diesel fuel king.

With a manufacturing heritage stretching back over 45 years, Carbery tanks are the preferred choice for all your fuel dispensing and storage needs.

From the 55-litre portable fuel caddy to the 6,000-litre capacity fuel point, there is a Carbery tank to suit almost any application.

Whichever model you specify, you can be confident it’s engineered to exceed the most demanding requirements. Visit our stand to view our wide range of diesel and AdBlue dispensing tanks.

FarmersMarket.ie is attending the upcoming AJS Spring Farm Machinery Shows

FarmersMarket.ie is delighted to announce that it is sponsoring the AJS Spring Farm Machinery Shows in Millstreet, Co Cork, and in the Equestrian Centre, Co Cavan.

FarmersMarket.ie is also a brand partner for the show in Eikon Arena, Balmoral, Co Antrim.

From private sellers to corporate dealers, there are a huge variety of machines available to view across the website and app.

FarmersMarket.ie will have a stand present at all three of the shows and members of the team will be attending to answer any questions and give demonstrations of the new website and app.

FarmersMarket.ie is the new classifieds advertising website and app from the Irish Farmers Journal.

We’re creating a community that farmers can trust through a platform that is farming-focused and easy to use.

With FarmersMarket.ie, you can buy and sell everything farming online and harness the power of the Irish Farmers Journal with its 379,400 weekly readers (TGI 2022) by also placing your ads in the weekly print edition.

