After an extended leave of absence due to the pandemic, punters and exhibitors alike were keen to get back out on the show scene at the first Spring Farm Machinery show of the year.

Whether it be to meet and greet, kick tyres or catch up with the latest in agricultural machinery, the mood among manufacturers, dealers and farmers was positive.

The show was held at the Eikon Exhibition Centre in Balmoral Park, Co Antrim.

Over 200 brands were on display, while attendance topped 8,000 people across the two-day spectacle, making it the biggest event and highest attendance in the show’s existence.

1 Deutz Fahr 6135C

Making its Irish debut was the Deutz Fahr 6C range. The model displayed on the GA Allen stand was the range-topping 6135C.

The new four-cylinder trio (1225C, 6125C and 6135C) spans 115hp to 135hp (126hp to 143hp with boost) from a 3.6l Deutz TCD Stage V engine.

Customers have the choice of powershift, RVShift (full automatic powershift), and TTV (CVT) transmissions. Rear lift capacity is 5,000kg as standard which can be optioned as 7,000kg if necessary. As standard, the trio come fitted with a 90l/min load-sensing hydraulic pump or if required a 120l/min option can be specified. Other options include cab and front axle suspension and LED work lights. It is priced at €122,000 (£97,600) plus VAT.

2 AG Duo electric self-propelled dispenser and brush

Rea’s of Finvoy exhibited the AG Duo electric self-propelled dispenser and cubicle brush. A new product from the English manufacturer, it uses a 36v Lithium battery to power a driven axle. The manufacturer says the battery allows the machine to sweep and dispense bedding on up to 1,000 cubicles.

The conveyor and auger speeds can be adjusted to allow the Duo to spread a range of materials such as lime or sawdust. With a discharge speed of up to 215l/min, the machine can spread the product at a distance of up to 1.2m. The brush runs on an adjustable floating linkage, allowing it to float over joins in mats without lifting them. Weighing in at 320kg, the Duo has a 350l hopper capacity and is priced at £10,500 (€12,590) plus VAT.

3 Spreadpoint showcase new 12m auger system

Spreadpoint showcased its new 12m stainless steel auger system, designed for dust suppression. All Spreadpoint spreaders have a modular rear attachment which can be removed to allow other items to be added, such as a single salt disc.

The 12m auger system is attached using the same mounting arrangement, meaning it can be retrofitted to existing spreaders. The auger consists of two individual stainless steel auger tubes. The augers are fabricated using 150mm diameter tube with welded 6mm flights. Each 6m side can be raised and lowered independently. To help reduce drift, the curtains run 800mm above the ground. Spreadpoint says the 6in diameter will allow for applications rates up to 5,000kg/ha at up to 14km/h. The system is priced at £35,000 (€41,980) plus VAT.

4 Redrock launch ‘halfpipe’ dump trailer

Redrock launched its new halfpipe-designed dump trailer at last week’s show. The Armagh manufacturer says the development is a direct response to market requests. The new range follow a similar design and two-tone colour scheme as recently introduced in its revamped silage trailer range.

Redrock says the trailer is running on a European-built commercial running gear, which is rated at 50km/hour, while load-sensing and flotation tyres are available as additional extras. The trailers will be offered in 16, 18 and 20t models. The two larger models come with a hardox body. Pricing for the range starts at £15,400 (€18,470) plus VAT. The new range will be manufactured at the company’s new purposely designed factory in Fivemiletown, Co Tyrone which they opened in January.

5 Carre Prairial grass rejuvenator

Drumlish Farm Machinery showcased the Carre Prairial fixed 3m grass rejuvenator. Manufactured in France, the machine is also available in 4.5m and 6m hydraulic folding version.

At the front, adjustable angled boron serrated steel knives run on flat leaf springs to cut slots in the ground. These are followed by toothed spring mounted boards, which offer a levelling action. Two rows of following scarifying tines help remove loosened dead thatch.

Each of the two scarifying tine wing sections features independent floating, while the depth is controlled from the wheels which are adjusted by a screw handle. An air seeder can be added for total or partial re-seeding.

The Tyrone machinery dealer explained that the 3m version with an air seeder is priced at £15,000 (€17,990) plus VAT.

6 Vantage slurry flow meter

Vantage Ireland showcased its latest retrofit flow meter solution for measuring slurry application. The inline unit can be used on either slurry tankers or umbilical systems with installation times said to be a little as 30 minutes.

Once fitted and supplied with 12v power, the flowmeter is then connected to any IOS or Android device via Bluetooth module. The operator inputs the target application in gallons/acre and the app displays the recommended forward speed as well as the live flow rate in gallons/hour. Alternatively, there is an Isobus option which makes it possible to use an existing Isobus terminal as a display. If using a Trimble GFX terminal, slurry application can be recorded per field through GPS.

The basic unit is priced at €1,750 (£1,400) plus VAT or with the 7in Android tablet at €2,450 (£1,960) plus VAT. The Isobus-compatible unit is priced at €2,750 (£2,200) plus VAT.

7 MDE Falcon push-off fork

Co Armagh-based MDE Machinery showcased its latest Falcon push-off buckrake range following its launch in January. The push-off fork has been designed for use with either front linkage or wheeled loaders.

According to MDE, the Falcon eliminates the need to ‘flick’ while climbing the pit. Instead, forage can be gradually pushed off, reducing both fuel usage and wear and tear on the loader’s linkage.

Each model is equipped with 40mm Hardox tines aside from the 14ft which is fitted with 50mm hardox tines. Four sizes are available – 9ft, 10ft, 12ft and 14ft – with both the 12ft and 14ft folding to 9.5ft for transport purposes.

The largest 14ft folding model weighs 2,300kg and offers a maximum capacity of 7.9m3.

The Falcon range starts at €7,800 (£6,500) plus VAT.