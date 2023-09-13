September has seen progress with harvesting spring barley and oats. \ Donal O'Leary

The 2023 grain harvest is close to completion, with farmers capitalising on last week’s mini heatwave to combine spring barley and oats.

Despite the wet spring delaying planting dates and the wet summer limiting opportunities for grain fill, yield reports are relatively positive.

Spring barley yields range from 1.8 to 2.1t/acre, while oats are generally running just shy of 2t/acre before drying.

Moisture levels between 16% and 17% are common, with some crops as low as 14.7%, thereby reducing drying costs, compared to winter crops harvested this summer.

However, the downside has been the lack of straw due to drought conditions in May and June causing spring crops to head out early.

Barley prices are relatively steady, with dried grain trading between £190 and £200. Additional premiums apply where grains meet malting requirements.

Straw

Demand for straw is on the rise, with signs of prices are creeping upwards. Round bales range from £18 collected in the field to £25 delivered.

Square 8x4x3 bales are trading between £47 and £55, with 8x4x4 bales costing closer to £80.

Reports from farmers who have already purchased straw suggest there is huge variation in bale weight between farms. Mould is also becoming an issue, where straw was baled when damp.

With local quality an issue, it has brought a surge in sales of imported English straw, with price reports around £150 to £160/t for barley straw delivered on farm.

