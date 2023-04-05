Factory quotes on spring lambs open on 650p/kg with hoggets rising to 580p/kg.

Factories have issued their first quotes for new-season spring lambs, with base prices starting at 650p/kg payable to 21kg.

However, strong demand from butchers and wholesalers ahead of Easter saw marts returning 700p/kg earlier this week for top-quality lambs, although 670p/kg was more common by Wednesday.

Official factory quotes match those for spring lambs last April, but fall well short of the 700p/kg opening quote from back in 2021.

Hoggets

Factory quotes for hoggets have jumped 15p/kg to a base of 580p/kg with deals continuing to run 5p to 10p/kg ahead of this level, taking prices to similar levels as seen in Britain.

While the Easter bank holiday weekend will see factories operating on fewer days next week, processors are keen to maximise throughput with buying demand for Ramadan expected to peak.

Hogget prices in the Republic of Ireland remain on €7/kg, which converts to 585p/kg. Spring lambs are on €7.70/kg which is similar to NI plants, although carcase weights are more typically 20.5kg south of the Irish border.

Annual Kill

In the first quarter of 2023, throughput of slaughter-fit hoggets at NI factories is up 21%, or 15,000 head on 2022 levels, with 88,202 animals processed.

Exports of NI sheep to processing plants in the Republic of Ireland are up 4% year on year, with 84,761 animals sent to Irish abattoirs, compared to 81,525 during the same period in 2022.

