These spring lambs in Tullow mart averaged 43kg and sold for €173 per head at their special spring ;lamb show and sale on Tuesday.

Butcher buyers were out in force at the end of last week and early this week to source spring lambs for the Easter trade. Prices for small numbers of prizewinning lambs at several shows and sales hit €200 per head and higher in isolated cases. This was for small numbers, however, with the general trade falling short of these exceptions in many areas and prices ranging from €140 to €180 per head.

Prices of €170 to €180 were paid for top-quality lambs weighing upwards of 50kg, with a high percentage of good-quality lambs weighing 45kg to upwards of 50kg selling from €150 to €165 per head, while lighter lambs sold back to €140 per head.

Demand for sheep remains robust with attention quickly turning from filling orders for the Easter trade to satisfying demand for the end of Ramadan on 20 April. This should keep a strong floor under the trade in the coming weeks.