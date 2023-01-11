Milk processors in Britain have moved to cut milk prices for early 2023 in response to the downturn in dairy markets.
Arla cut its January price by 1.09pp/l, reducing its liquid litre to 49.11p/l and manufacturing litre to 51.12p/l. Further price drops are expected for February.
Muller will cut its February price by 1p/l to 47p/l, while Glanbia Cheese will be down by 2p/l, putting suppliers in Britain on a manufacturing litre price in February of 47.25p/l.
This price is set at 4.2% butterfat and 3.4% protein, significantly higher than NI base constituents of 3.84% butterfat and 3.19% protein.
First Milk will hold its price until 1 March which will keep its manufacturing litre on 49.96p/l with its liquid price on 48.02p/l.
SHARING OPTIONS: