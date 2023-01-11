Dairy processors in Britain have cut milk prices for spring.

Milk processors in Britain have moved to cut milk prices for early 2023 in response to the downturn in dairy markets.

Arla cut its January price by 1.09pp/l, reducing its liquid litre to 49.11p/l and manufacturing litre to 51.12p/l. Further price drops are expected for February.

Muller will cut its February price by 1p/l to 47p/l, while Glanbia Cheese will be down by 2p/l, putting suppliers in Britain on a manufacturing litre price in February of 47.25p/l.

This price is set at 4.2% butterfat and 3.4% protein, significantly higher than NI base constituents of 3.84% butterfat and 3.19% protein.

First Milk will hold its price until 1 March which will keep its manufacturing litre on 49.96p/l with its liquid price on 48.02p/l.

