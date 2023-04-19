The weather has improved this week, but a wet period that has lasted since the start of March has made this one of the toughest springs in recent years.

When combined with a wet October it has been a long winter on many farms. In many ways it is easier to cope mentally with having to house stock a bit earlier than usual, than having to hold cattle and sheep in at this time of the year.

Perhaps it is a reminder to us all not to push the farm to the limit, and to always have a bit of in-built slack in the system.

Part of that resilience might also be to have some parts of the farm that can be grazed when conditions are difficult.

Reseeding

Over the years, farmers have been consistently told about the benefits of reseeding old pasture. While there is clearly a yield boost to be had, the last thing you want to do is to damage a sward in the spring that cost over £250 per acre to put in place.

Aside from that, the reality is that on lower stocked farms reseeding is probably a marginal activity as the extra livestock are not put in place to realise a return on the investment.

Where swards are under-performing, the first thing to correct is soil pH, followed by phosphorus (P) and potassium (K) status. Once all three are at optimal levels, there may well be sufficient grass grown to meet needs, without the added expense of replacing the sward.

In addition, if the land is ploughed, you are turning down the most fertile soil, so P and K indexes will inevitably drop, and replacing this P and K adds to costs. A new reseed simply won’t last if sufficient nutrients aren’t available. There is no point blaming the seed company for failings in management on farm.

The challenge now is to get on top of grazing once conditions improve, as a failure to clean out swards will have a negative impact on grass quality in May.

Read more

Farm costs rising as bad weather takes toll