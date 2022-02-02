The unseasonably good January weather has fast-tracked some growers’ spring drilling plans and beans, barley, oats and wheat are now in the ground in a number of locations.
As 2022 will be a year like no other for input costs, growers need to ensure they do the small things right.
One of those things will be selecting the right variety for your farm.
Five new varieties have been added to the Department’s different spring cereal recommended lists this year.
Four varieties that were listed in 2021 have been dropped. This week, I will run through your variety options for spring wheat this season.
Each variety rating was derived from trial data between 2019 and 2021 (unless stated otherwise).
The varieties
KWS Starlight has been dropped from this year’s recommended list. The variety Hexham, first listed in 2021, is now fully recommended.
Two new varieties, KWS Helium and WPB Duncan, are now provisionally recommended.
Close to half of the available seed is anticipated to be WPB Duncan. Around 26% is Hexham, while 18% is expected to be KWS Talisker.
Recommended
Breeder/Agent: KWS (UK), Goldcrop Ltd.
Breeder/Agent: KWS (UK), Goldcrop Ltd.
Provisionally recommended
Breeder/Agent: KWS Lochow (DE), Seed Technology. Ltd.
Breeder/Agent: Wiersum (NL), Goldcrop Ltd.
