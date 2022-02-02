Growers have two new spring wheat varieties to choose from.

The unseasonably good January weather has fast-tracked some growers’ spring drilling plans and beans, barley, oats and wheat are now in the ground in a number of locations.

As 2022 will be a year like no other for input costs, growers need to ensure they do the small things right.

One of those things will be selecting the right variety for your farm.

Five new varieties have been added to the Department’s different spring cereal recommended lists this year.

Four varieties that were listed in 2021 have been dropped. This week, I will run through your variety options for spring wheat this season.

Each variety rating was derived from trial data between 2019 and 2021 (unless stated otherwise).

The varieties

KWS Starlight has been dropped from this year’s recommended list. The variety Hexham, first listed in 2021, is now fully recommended.

Two new varieties, KWS Helium and WPB Duncan, are now provisionally recommended.

Close to half of the available seed is anticipated to be WPB Duncan. Around 26% is Hexham, while 18% is expected to be KWS Talisker.

Recommended

Hexham: A high-yielding moderately-late maturing variety with good resistance to lodging. It is moderately susceptible to mildew and Septoria spp, but has very good resistance to yellow rust. It has good resistance to sprouting and good grain quality.

Breeder/Agent: KWS (UK), Goldcrop Ltd.

KWS Talisker: A high-yielding moderately-late maturing variety. It is moderately susceptible to lodging and moderately resistant to mildew and Septoria spp. It has very good resistance to yellow rust and good resistance to sprouting. It also has good grain quality.

Breeder/Agent: KWS (UK), Goldcrop Ltd.

Provisionally recommended

KWS Helium (New): A high-yielding moderately-late maturing variety. It is moderately resistant to lodging and has good resistance to mildew. It has moderate resistance to Septoria spp, but is moderately susceptible to yellow rust. It also has good resistance to sprouting and very good grain quality.

Breeder/Agent: KWS Lochow (DE), Seed Technology. Ltd.

WPB Duncan (New): A high-yielding moderately-late maturing variety. It is moderately susceptible to lodging and has good resistance to mildew. It is moderately resistant to Septoria spp and has very good resistance to yellow rust. It has good resistance to sprouting and good grain quality.

Breeder/Agent: Wiersum (NL), Goldcrop Ltd.