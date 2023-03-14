St. Patrick's Day provides the agricultural industry with a opportunity to maximise the excellent reputation of Irish food, drink and horticulture, the CEO of Bord Bia Jim O'Toole has said.

"Through opportunities with existing and new customers Bord Bia will engage in senior level trade meetings, online campaigns, retail and restaurant promotions, in-store tastings, cookery demonstrations, media briefings, and on-the-ground Irish food festivals, all with an aim of increasing the global footprint of Ireland’s food and drink industry," he said.

Events planned by Bord Bia are intended to increase sales in established markets and raise awareness of Ireland's food and beverage selection in developing markets.

The St. Patrick’s themed global programme will include events for consumers, retailers, trade and food service operators to highlight the range, quality and supply capability of Irish food and drink.

Global events

Throughout March, there are events scheduled all across the world, with a special emphasis on markets in South Korea, Southeast Asia, and Europe.

Bord Bia additionally aims to showcase in the UK, as it continues to be Ireland's top export market is still the UK, where exports are expected to reach €5.4 billion in 2022. Irish produce will be showcased to over 30,000 people at the Lord Mayor of London’s official St. Patrick’s Day consumer event at Trafalgar Square.

China

In China, where online retail sales exceed $1 trillion each year, Bord Bia’s team in Shanghai is partnering with high-end imported supermarket CitySuper to promote Irish cheese, butter, and whiskey, with a weeklong promotion covering e-commerce and four physical stores in Shanghai.

Italy

In Italy, Bord Bia is doing a takeover of public transport with Quality Assured beef advertising campaigns, tailored to St Patrick’s Day, displayed across trams in Milan.

Netherlands

Bord Bia in the Netherlands is running a new 'Cook Like an Irishman' consumer campaign across digital platforms, showing how accessible and enjoyable cooking with Irish beef can be.

Southeast Asia

In Singapore, Bord Bia is organising two Irish beef butchery demonstrations for St. Patrick’s Day for foodservice customers from five-star hotels and Michelin-starred restaurants.

Bord Bia’s co-funded EU campaigns are also running across Malaysia, Philippines and Japan under the banner, “Sustainable European Dairy from Ireland”.