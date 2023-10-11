The combined cost of staff and retirement benefits in Teagasc rose to €136.8m in 2022, up one-sixth on the €117.4m spend in 2021, the authority’s 2022 accounts show.

The Teagasc paybill for its 1,360 staff hit €93m in 2022, of which €37.9m went to the knowledge transfer department, €48.5m to research and €7.7m to operations staff.

Some 97 staff members earned above €100,000 when short-term employee benefits, such as overtime and allowances, were added to salaries.

A further €48.9m is stated to have been spent on retirement benefits, up just under one-third on 2021’s retirement bill.

Travel expenses

Travel and subsistence expenses added up to €4.9m of Teagasc’s spend for 2022, up from €2m in 2021 when activities were still limited by COVID-19.

The accounts also document a spend of €29,000 on legal proceedings, and €98,000 for settlements related to 14 cases.