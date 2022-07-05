Although widely known for the hiring of trailers and other machinery, Stafford Plant Solutions in Wexford is also the main importer of the English-built AH rear discharge muck spreader range. More recently, the firm has taken on the Belgian-built Robert range of livestock bedding and feeding equipment, which has not been seen in the country to date.

On the stand there will be an AH Challenger 10 Pro spreader which boasts a 15m3 or 10t capacity (without side extensions). It comes fitted as standard with an integrated shovel and scraper, spare floor bars built into the chassis, air and hydraulic brakes, front vision hatch, rear hitch, LED lights with automatic cover, sprung drawbar and 620/70 R38 tyres and 15t axle.

The Robert range of equipment will also be on display in Ireland for the first time at the show.

In terms of the Robert equipment, there will be a trailed straw blower which features double disengagable bale separators, a loader-mounted straw blower and a three-point linkage beet chopper.