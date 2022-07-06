Gerry Lohan spend part of his long career involved in cereal variety testing based at Backweston.

The Dealer hears through the grapevine that Gerry Lohan has retired from the Department of Agriculture.

Gerry has been a long-term employee, having started with the Department in the early 1980s and given over 40 years of service.

Much of this was to the plant and feed sectors.

He was based at Backweston for 28 of those years and was involved with variety testing and seed inspection and certification for 20 years.

The announcement to step down was made official at the Irish Seed Trade Association’s open day last week and there was a feeling of loss among the attendees who had worked closely with him for many years.

Gerry may still choose to ramble among crop plots in his retirement and we wish him good luck and continued good health to do that for many years to come.