The recent visit to Brussels by an Irish Farmers Journal delegation and meetings with MEPs and EU Commission officials, as well as Commissioner Wojciechowski gave a clear insight on the EU direction of travel with trade agreements.

Clearly the EU are more robust negotiators with the major meat and dairy exporters than the UK were, but the reality is that a deal with Australia will likely be agreed in the next few weeks.

This will give an increased tariff free quota for Australian beef and sheep meat to the EU market in addition to the access that they now have to the UK.

As with the New Zealand deal agreed a year ago and the Mercosur deal agreed almost four years ago, these deals have to be ratified by the EU institutions and member states.

No certainty with Government

Irish farmers might expect that the Irish Government will step in and say no, but that is far from certain.

Indeed, when Minister of State at DAFM Martin Heydon was asked specifically about this by the Irish Farmers Journal back in March 2023, he wouldn’t oppose on principle but did emphasise equivalence of standards.

In the case of Ireland, this bigger picture is the huge pharmaceutical and technology sectors, the backbone of the exceptional levels of corporation tax the Government has received and is forecast to continue receiving in the immediate future.

Farmers should beware that the Government will be tempted to follow the money unless the farming lobby can persuade them otherwise.

Ireland owes EU for Brexit support

The Irish Government will also come under considerable pressure from the EU institutions to accept trade deals that aren’t particularly in the interest of Irish farmers.

The Agriculture Commissioner emphasised that EU agriculture would benefit as we export more than we import. That isn’t the case for beef and sheep meat, though it applied to many other sectors including dairy. There are two further pressure points.

The EU believes and the Irish Government would accept that the EU went the extra mile to protect Irish interests in the Brexit negotiation with the UK, arguably at a cost to EU UK relations that have only recently begun to improve with the Windsor Agreement.

The EU will expect that Ireland will behave as good Europeans and accept trade deals that no doubt benefit the wider economy but at farmers’ expense, particularly in the beef and sheep meat sectors.

The second angle is the consequence of Russia invading Ukraine. While Ireland has opened its doors to Ukrainians fleeing the war, the whole event has shone a light on Ireland’s neutrality policy.

While this may appear distant from trade policy, the reality is that in the EU corridors of power, Ireland would be seen as a non-contributor to the war effort from a military perspective.

At a time when war rages in Ukraine, a country bordering the EU, Irish neutrality is less well understood in Brussels, and if an Irish Government was to adopt an obstructive policy in relation to trade agreements, it would further diminish Irish standing.

Standards may be best defence

If political opposition to trade agreements that are hostile to Irish agri-food fails, there is another angle, and that is having clearly defined EU standards that any external supplier must meet.

There is widespread concern among many MEPs and NGOs about, for example, the EU market being supplied with beef produced in areas that previously were part of the Amazon rainforest.

Currently there is an annex to the Mercosur agreement being negotiated that tightens the agreement in this respect, though the details are not yet revealed.

This has caused some consternation in Brazil, who are also flying kites about not being happy with the deal either. The expectation that the Spanish presidency of the EU, which commences on 1 July, would deliver the deal is less certain than it was a few months ago, especially as that country’s politicians are going to be distracted by this summer’s national elections.

The policy has caused particular frustration for Canada who have a 45,000t tariff-free quota under the CETA deal, but in 2022 only exported 2,177t of beef to the EU, while 19,795t of EU beef went to Canada.

This is because Canadian cattle finishers have not been willing to give up using hormones and choose to concentrate on other export markets instead.

The challenge will be making sure that EU Farm to Fork standards are as applicable to imported beef and sheep meat as they are for farmers producing these products in the EU.