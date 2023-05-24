The Dealer sees that Irish butter has an influential and vocal champion.

The American actor and writer Stanley Tucci is recognisable even to an occasional television viewer like myself.

By all accounts he has featured in such films as The Devil Wears Prada and The Lovely Bones – if my media-savvy colleagues and Google are to be believed. More importantly, however, the London-based thespian is a big, big fan of Kerrygold.

Indeed, the man who fronts up the hit cookery series Searching for Italy admits to using the iconic Irish butter brand “on everything”, and that “the whole top of the refrigerator door is filled with Kerrygold”. Now that’s what The Dealer calls a real star, maybe even an all-star.