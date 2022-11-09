The Dealer sees that Teagasc’s Dr Catherine Stanton is now rated Ireland’s top scientist and 275th worldwide.
The rankings from Research.com are based on the number of academic citations and publications scientists can claim. Stanton has been an impressive performer on both fronts, with 65,514 of the former and 574 of the latter.
The Teagasc scientist has developed a stellar research programme on functional foods since joining the staff at Moorepark in 1994.
Stanton is currently principal research officer at Teagasc. In addition, she was recently appointed a research professor at UCC.
