John Murphy, Dripsey, putting questions to the election candidates candidates at the IFA hustings at Corrin Mart, Fermoy, Co Cork. \ Donal O' Leary

Martin Stapleton has condemned emails accusing him of not responding to complaints made to him when he was chair of the IFA’s rules and privileges committee, insisting that each complaint was addressed “in the appropriate manner”.

Two emails were circulated to many IFA members last Friday and Saturday, claiming to be from Kerry IFA officers, but which IFA deputy president Brian Rushe said were not issued by Kerry IFA.

Rushe said the first email contained “a number of inaccurate and potentially defamatory comments” and the matter had been referred to the Gardaí. The IFA cancelled its planned hustings in Tralee on Monday night.

Stapleton addressed the issue at the IFA election hustings in Cork Marts, Corrin, Fermoy, on Tuesday night.

His subsequent statement read: “Many of you will be aware of, or received emails in recent days, regarding complaints made, and my alleged failure to deal with those complaints.

“The IFA has refuted those emails as inaccurate and potentially defamatory.

“I categorically deny that I ignored any of the complaints, and I confirm that each complaint was addressed in the appropriate manner.

“It is clear to me that these emails were circulated with the sole objective of undermining my candidacy for president and I can assure you they will fail.”