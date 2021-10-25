Four of the country’s top Belclare ewe flocks have come together to host a sale of pedigree in-lamb hogget ewes in Tullamore Mart on Saturday 30 October at 1pm.

The sale will include 50 in-lamb pedigree Belclare hoggets which have been produced in flocks with a high data quality index (DQI) value and strong linkage to each others’ flocks and the Sheep Ireland Central Progeny Test (CPT) flocks.

As such, the hoggets will be offered possessing high €uro-Star values at high levels of accuracy.

John Renehan’s Violet Hill flock is one of the flocks involved. He explains the hoggets offer a great opportunity for breeders to expand their bloodlines or to source sheep which have the potential to provide better flock linkage.

“The hoggets are all coming from flocks who are great believers in the Sheep Ireland breed improvement programme and are commercially focused in their breeding decisions. The breeding lines are well proven and all service sires used are excellent-quality rams with high €uro-Star values. These sheep would fit in seamlessly in to established flocks and the sale also provides a good opportunity for anyone interested in a starter flock.”

Lambing

Sheep are lambing from the last week of December to the first week of January and will be scanned on the morning of the sale with litter sizes denoted. They will also be presented in their natural condition. A catalogue has also been developed and can be obtained along with further information from any of the four flocks involved.

Call Larry Barrett on 086-855 2452; Liam Delaney on 087-647 1134; John Renehan on 086-815 3324 or Eoghan Barrett on 087-769 0793.