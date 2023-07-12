The Government’s position is that the State will lead on rewetting, using State lands to shoulder the majority of the burden associated with rewetting, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has maintained.

“Very importantly, any farmer engagement will be voluntary and well incentivised. That was a clear objective throughout this process. We will be able to ensure that there will be no mandatory requirement on farmers to change what they are doing with their land type,” he told last week’s INHFA AGM.

“The Council of Minister’s position will ensure that all form of rewetting requirements can be done from State-owned land. We will offer options and opportunities for farmers to contribute to that,” he said.

The minister outlined how article four in the proposed law is of particular relevance to INHFA members.

“Article 4 introduces restoration habitats listed for habitats and species listed in the bird and habitats directives that occur within and outside the Natura 2000 network of protected sites.

“The premise of the article is to restore and, where necessary, re-establish such habitats and species and to sufficient quality.

“The council’s position contains an effort-based approach rather than an outcome-based approach.

“Article 4 does not necessitate formal designations of new Natura 2000 areas,” he said.

INHFA president Vincent Roddy said that the wet and dry heaths that cover almost all of Ireland’s hills are an example of annex one habitats outlined in the law.

“So what they are talking about is the re-establishment of these habitats – to what previously existed there. And under article 12, they specify a timeframe stating they can go back at least 70 years, but this could be much longer,” he warned.

He added that this would lead “the rewilding of our hills through the removal of stock, especially sheep”.