Generational renewal is not a new concept, it may sound new, yet it has been around and practiced for millennia from Mesopotamia to The Maharees . It simply means that one generation hands over the reins to the next generation.

This is not restricted to the agricultural sector; it appears many different walks of life. Macra finds itself undergoing its own generational renewal, with the election process of a president to lead the organisation for the next two years and a supporting team of three vice-presidents who will ably assist her in her term.

If we are to look at farming in Ireland, there are no hard and fast rules, the days of the land going to the eldest son and that was it are gone. In a survey carried out by the Irish Farmers Journal in May 2022, it was discovered that 46% of the farmers surveyed had not identified a successor.

These figures should frighten the life out of us, I think in the agricultural sector it does. Farming is a hard, though a rewarding life. Farmers should be allowed to retire safe in the knowledge that the blood, sweat and tears that they sank into their land will be respected, the land and the farm will be further developed and that the farmer who wishes to retire has a secure income to allow him or her to reside in dignity for the remainder of their days.

We have seen that Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue confirmed to the Joint Oireachtas Committee on the Environment and Climate Action that he would introduce an exit scheme for dairy farmers in 2024.

This on the face of it would help and assist generational renewal. Except, under proposals seen by Macra the land that would enter this scheme would no longer be able available for use to breed animals.

Record prices

We have seen record prices being secured for land over the last 12 months, these prices have all but squeezed young farmers who are trying to get up and running out of the market. A measure being introduced by the Government that will further restrict the supply of land for breeding animals will further inflate an already overheated market.

Macra has a simple ask in this case - remove the requirement that stipulates that land must not be used for breeding animals once a farmer avails of this scheme. We have a Land Mobility Service that provides a matching service for farmers who wish to find a successor to look after the land for them.

The Land Mobility Service is being supported from many sources. it is supported by many co-ops, it is supported by FBD, it is supported by Macra and it is supported by individual farmers. It is being supported by the organisations and individuals who realise the importance of generational renewal.

It has had limited State support, an Macra would therefore call on our Minister for Agriculture to commit to long-term funding for the Land Mobility Service over a minimum of five years to ensure that there are future generations to hold the land in trust for the generations that follow.

Without sustained central funding from the Department of Agriculture, the future of land mobility may be in danger.