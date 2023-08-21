Statkraft is owned by the Norwegian government and is Europe’s largest generator of renewable energy.

Renewable energy developer Statkraft has purchased three Irish wind farms from London-listed investment firm TRIG.

The wind farms, all of which are located in the Republic of Ireland, have a total capacity of 35 megawatts (MW).

It is anticipated that the wind farms, some of which began operating in 2000, could be repowered in the future, meaning they could be replaced with larger turbines with increased generating capacity.

This would make Statkraft one of the first renewable energy companies in Ireland to repower older wind farms.

Expansion

Statkraft is owned by the Norwegian government and is Europe’s largest generator of renewable energy across a range of technologies.

The group produces hydropower, wind power, solar power, gas-fired power and supplies district heating. The company currently employs 5,300 people across 21 countries.

The acquisition is part of Statkraft’s strategy to further strengthen its position in Europe.

In 2021, Statkraft added 43 operational wind farms in Germany and France, with a combined capacity of almost 350MW, to its European onshore wind portfolio.

Commenting on the news, Statkraft Ireland managing director Kevin O’Donovan said: “These assets are a welcome addition to Statkraft’s Irish portfolio and further cement our position as a company committed to helping achieve not just Ireland’s 2030 targets, but its long-term net-zero targets.

“Expanding our portfolio in Ireland is a key part of our strategy to develop, own and operate renewable energy projects, so we look forward to operating these assets in the future,” he concluded.