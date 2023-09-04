Norwegian renewables developer Statkraft Ireland was initially approved for the 150ac solar farm located in Irishtown, close to Dublin Airport.

A decision to grant planning permission for a 150ac solar farm planned for Co Dublin has been appealed to An Bord Pleanála.

The project includes a solar PV array on ground-mounted frames, six transformers, inverters, weather stations and CCTV cameras.

The decision to grant permission was subject to 18 conditions, including limiting the solar farm lifespan to 35 years and the provision of a €100,000 tree and hedgerow bond to be held by Fingal County Council for a period of two years.

The bond will be released two years after construction, pending a report on the condition of the trees and hedgerows.

However, the decision to grant permission was appealed by a third-party objector, Sean McIvor, Co Dublin, who argued that despite him being fully supportive of renewable energy, he believed that the development was a “step too far”, considering that there are four other solar developments in his location.

A decision by An Bord Pleanála is due in January 2024.