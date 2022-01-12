The warning will remain in place until midday on Thursday. \ Philip Doyle

A status yellow fog warning has been announced for 18 counties in the south, east and midlands by Met Éireann.

The status yellow warning will become effective from Wednesday at 8pm.

It is forecasted that fog or freezing fog will begin to develop on Wednesday evening, with these foggy patches becoming heaving in parts of Leinster and Munster.

Drivers are to expect impaired visibility and hazardous motoring conditions.

It is expected that the fog will be slow to lift on Thursday morning and conditions may remain hazardous in some localities beyond the lifting of the status yellow warning at noon on Thursday.

The counties affected by warning are Carlow, Clare, Cork, Dublin, Kerry, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Limerick, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Tipperary, Waterford, Westmeath, Wexford and Wicklow.