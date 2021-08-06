Heavy downpours on Friday could cause flooding in some parts of the country. / Donal O'Leary

Met Éireann is warning of widespread heavy rain and possible flooding for Friday 6 August carrying through into the night and into early Saturday morning.

Thundery outbreaks of rain will occur through the day, bringing hazardous driving conditions and the ongoing risk of spot flooding.

Outbreaks of thunder and downpours will continue overnight, but will be heaviest and most frequent in the west.

Met Éireann said Saturday would bring further heavy and prolonged showers. Longer spells of rain at times are expected to bring further spot flooding and possible thunderstorms.

There will be an occasional dry spell, mainly in Leinster and the southeast.

The status yellow weather warning is in place for Connacht, Ulster, north Leinster and north Munster.