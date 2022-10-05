Eamon McGarry and Ian Park with the overal female and overall male champion.

The Irish Shorthorn Cattle Society held its second National Show at Tullamore Mart on Sunday 25 September.

The show was a great success with over 100 animals taking part in the 19 classes including 11 all-Ireland pedigree classes. There was also a selection of unhaltered commercial cattle classes which were a great draw for the crowd as they showcased the versatility of the breed when crossed with traditional and continental breeds.

It was a day to remember for Galway man Tommy Staunton and the team at Caramba Shorthorns who claimed the overall female and overall male champion titles. His January 2020 born heifer Caramba Oi Edna, sired by Tintrim Power, waltzed her way to the title after winning the all-Ireland 2020-born heifer class earlier that day.

Not to be outdone by his stablemate, the Caramba herd’s stock bull Westmoor Merlin, sired by Millerston Dolomite, clinched the overall male champion title following on from his win in the all-Ireland stock bull class.

Paudie O'Sullivan with the reserve overall female champion.

Fellow Galway natives Noel and Lisa Dowd of the Creaga herd topped off their already successful day when their April 2021-born bull Cherryvalley Strongman, sired by Creaga Malibu, secured the reserve champion male spot after previously winning the all-Ireland junior bull class earlier that day .

Next was the turn of Kerry man Padraig O’Sullivan and family from the Currowside herd in Killarney. Their January 2022-born entry Currowside Daisy, sired by Glounlea Duke, overtook her older counterparts and went on to take the reserve female champion rosette.

The Dowd Family from the Creaga Herd with their two all -Ireland champions and two all-Ireland reserve champions.

The all-Ireland classes began with the cow in milk with 2022 born calf at foot class.

First place went to Caramba Hottie Koo from Tommy Staunton. Second place went to Ricketstown Heathermaid Marlee for Martin Kelly, Co Carlow, and third place went to Rockville Yabby 404 for Anthony Dockery. A noteworthy point from this class was that all of the cows were exhibitor bred – a great testament to the breeders.

Next on the agenda was the all-Ireland heifer born between 1 January 2020 and 31 December 2020. First place went to the aforementioned Caramba Oi Edna for Tom Staunton. Second went to the Flatley family from Co Mayo with Glounlea Petal and third went to Tom Fox from Co Westmeath with Castlehaven Mayflower 5.

Next was the turn of the all-Ireland heifer born between 1 January 2021 and 31 August 2021. First place went to the Flatley family with Kilbeagh Super Marietta. Second went to Creaga Trixie for Noel and Lisa Dowd and third went to Bobby O’Connell from Co Limerick with his heifer Ricketstown Phantasy Rose.

The males were next with the all-Ireland stock bull born prior to January 2021 class. Male champion Westmoor Merlin for Tommy Staunton claimed first place, with second place awarded to Rowanberry Phantastic owned by Kevin Murphy and Aoife Chambers from Co Mayo.

The Junior bulls born between 1 January 2021 to 31 December 2021 were next, with fist place going to reserve male champion Cherryvalley Strongman for Noel and Lisa Dowd. Second went to Whitepark Bertie owned by Bertie Mannion, Co Roscommon and third went to Carrow Gold for Louie Dockery, Co Roscommon.

The all-Ireland September 2021 calf class was next. First was Ardnaskea Ukraine for Pat Hehir from Co Clare, second went to Bennekerry Rocky for Pat Keane from Co Clare and third went to Tommy Staunton’s Caramba Pageboy.

Johnny Keane with Bushypark Sunshine.

The all-Ireland male calf born between 01 january 2022 and 31 March 2022 was won by Bushypark Sunshine for Johnny Keane, Co Clare, second went to Walshestown Drover for Ollie Brennan, Co Westmeath, and third to Ricketstown Shazam for Martin Kelly, Co Carlow.

In the all-Ireland male calf born after 1 April 2022 class, first place went to Creevolan Snowflake owned by John McDermott, Co Roscommon, second went to Glann Jenson for the Flatley family from Co Mayo and third place went to Caramba Sullivan from Tommy Staunton.

The McDermot Family from Elphin, Co. Roscommon with Creevolan Snowflake.

Class 11, the all-Ireland female calf born between 01 September 2021 and 31 December 2021 was won by Creaga Tara owned by Noel and Lisa Dowd Co Galway. Next in line was Ardnaskea Holly for Pat Hehir, Co Clare, and third prize in that class was secured by Tintrim Doreen owned by Marie McNamara, Co Clare.

In the all-Ireland female calf born between 01 January 2022 and 31 March 2022, first prize went to the reserve overall female champion Currowside Daisy from Padraig O’Sullivan, Co Kerry. Creaga Uzola, owned by Noel and Lisa Dowd, Co Galway, took the second place rosette with Caramba Rothes Silvia taking third prize for Tommy Staunton once again.

The all-Ireland female calf born on or after 1 April 2021 was won by Angela Mc Gahern, Co Longford, with Rincoola Ruby.