We can never let our guard down with electricity. That means when working on the farm we all need to stay alert and look up and out for any electrical hazards on the farm. With electricity, the most important precaution is to always keep a safe distance from overhead wires and poles.
Electrical safety tips for around the farm
Around your home and farm, always stay safe and stay clear of electricity wires. Electricity is used every day, and is used for things like heating your home, lighting, powering appliances and even for charging cars!
Become the safety champion on the farm and remind your family of our electricity safety risks!
Write down our emergency 24/7 phone number for electricity related emergencies 1800 372 999. For more information visit esbnetworks.ie
