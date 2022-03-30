The New Holland TS100 which sold at €20,500 had 6,000 hours on its clock.

Hennessy Auctioneers’ most recent March online machinery auction saw a number of modern classic tractors go under the hammer.

The auction, which was held on Saturday 26 March, took place on the LSL platform with a total of 550 bidders registered as the sale commenced at 10.30am.

Of the 465 lots which ranged from tractors and implements t?o other farm and livestock equipment sold, a clearance rate of 81% has been reported by Hennessy Auctioneers.

There was a number of other machines that sold well on the day, with the prices paid reflecting the hunger for such machinery.

Other highlights

Other highlights included an NC 14T dump trailer which sold for €8,200 including VAT, a Kuhn GA 6501 20ft twin-rotor rake which sold at €11,400 including VAT and an Abbey 2,150-gallon slurry tanker which sold at €8,100 including VAT.

All lots sold had no VAT unless otherwise stated and were subject to 5% commission plus 23% VAT (on commission only) with a maximum chargeable fee of €1,000 plus VAT.

Next month’s auction is scheduled for Saturday 23 April.

The New Holland TS100 which sold at €20,500 had 6,000 hours on its clock.

This cosmetically refreshed 2001 New Holland TM135 sold at €20,600 displaying just over 11,600 hours.

This tidy 1995 Massey Ferguson 398 4WD model sold at €17,800.

This 2008 JCB Fastrac 3230 with 11,600 hours was in need of some attention yet sold for €28,500 including VAT.

This 1975 Ford 5000 2wd sold at €13,600.