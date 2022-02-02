Steak was on the menu at the IFA AGM last week.

The Dealer enjoyed no less than three mart dinners in recent days but may not have had as good a feed as the IFA AGM delegates at the Mansion House last week.

Usually held at the Irish Farm Centre, it’s understood the AGM headed to the Mansion House for additional space and a sure shot at securing the attendance of the Taoiseach, whose office is only across the road.

Delegates broke at lunch for a meal at the adjoining Fire restaurant where only the best Irish steak was on offer and from what I gather, with plenty of pepper sauce.