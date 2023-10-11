On Saturday, 21 October, Cathal and Joseph McCormack of the renowned Steil Pedigree Angus herd, will hold a production sale of 12 heifers in conjunction with the Midland and Western Livestock Improvement Society pedigree sale in Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Roscommon.

The 12 heifers on offer are the entire crop of calves born in 2022, and are being offered under the Steil Roses consignment.

Now in the fourth generation, of almost 70 years of breeding pedigree Angus cattle, the Co Roscommon-based Steil herd has found itself at the forefront of Angus breeding in Ireland and further afield, after exporting cattle to the UK, South Africa and Europe, as well as landing four bulls into AI in the past 10 years.

This consignment of heifers will see females from the top cow families in the herd go under the hammer, with some of the lines dating back to the establishment of the herd in 1955.

This offering will include descendants of many show champions and All-Ireland champions from the years gone by.

The sires of the heifers on offer include the best of Irish and international genetics, including the widely acclaimed Fordel Lockdown, along with the successful Australian sire Coonable Elevator, and the most recent Angus AI sensation Drumcrow Savoy. Four females will be forward from the herd’s successful stock bull Ernehill Rum, a Netherton Americano son.

Cathal told the Irish Farmers Journal: “The females on offer present potential buyers with the perfect balance between keeping the characteristics of the Angus breed, whilst also providing impressive performance and carcase traits required by today’s commercial markets.

“All sale heifers are five stars on the Replacement Index, with excellent carcase weight indexes and low calving difficulty figures.”

For more information contact Cathal on 086-8065219.