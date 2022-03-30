Stena Line has suspended all livestock shipping for two weeks due to a change of vessels on its Rosslare route.

The suspension includes calf exports.

A Stena Line spokesperson told the Irish Farmers Journal that the vessel that usually ships livestock, the Stena Horizon, is currently under annual maintenance.

“The current temporary restriction on livestock is in place due to Stena Estrid moving to the route to cover the Stena Horizon, while it is in dry-dock.”

The Stena Horizon usually operates between Rosslare and Cherbourg in France.

The spokesperson added that the vessel is currently scheduled to be back on the route on 12 April.

He added that the Stena Estrid does not have a licence to ship livestock, meaning movement of livestock has stalled until the Stena Horizon is back on the route.