It’s not often I agree with Department of Agriculture inspectors but I found myself doing just that with senior inspection Jack Nolan last week.

I tuned in to the BioFarm 2021 conference and Nolan was speaking about how society needs to move along, as well as farmers, on climate and environmental action.

Nolan said that if society is expecting farmers to change then society has to change too and asked folks to put down the leaf blowers and leave the robotic lawnmowers alone just because they want a clean and neat lawn. I thought it was well put.