The Department of Agriculture launched a new facility on the agfood.ie portal last September whereby farmers or their advisers can check the area on a holding designated as space for nature. The figure available is a preliminary assessment to give farmers a guide as to how their farm currently rates.
The Department of Agriculture has explained that there may be errors in some landscape or beneficial features recorded on the maps and is encouraging farmers to check the maps to see if there are any features marked incorrectly and, equally important, if there are any omissions.
SHARING OPTIONS: