Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 5 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Stephen Cullinan found safe and well
Register below to read FIVE Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

Stephen Cullinan found safe and well

By on
Stephen Cullinan, the son of IFA north Tipperary chairman and pig farmer Tim Cullinan, has been found safe and well.
Stephen Cullinan, the son of IFA north Tipperary chairman and pig farmer Tim Cullinan, has been found safe and well.

Stephen Cullinan from Tipperary has been found safe and well.

Over three weeks ago, Stephen went missing from Castletroy in Co Limerick where he attends college.

The Cullinan family confirmed to the Irish Farmers Journal that Stephen has been located alive and well.

More in News
Christmas election avoided after Tánaiste resigns
News
Christmas election avoided after Tánaiste resigns
By Amy Forde on 28 November 2017
Member
Volatility is the biggest challenge facing dairy farmers
News
Volatility is the biggest challenge facing dairy farmers
By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 28 November 2017
Member
No penalty or payment for GLAS farmers who didn't plant catch crops
News
No penalty or payment for GLAS farmers who didn't plant catch crops
By Amy Forde on 28 November 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Member
Search continues for Stephen Cullinan
Dealer
Search continues for Stephen Cullinan
By The Dealer on 22 November 2017
Second leaflet drop in search for Stephen Cullinan
News
Second leaflet drop in search for Stephen Cullinan
By Amy Forde on 22 November 2017
Member
In pictures: nearly €2m for Tipp top properties
News
In pictures: nearly €2m for Tipp top properties
By Anthony Jordan on 17 November 2017
Bridgeway Diamon Bale Feeders
Huge labour savings, fully galvanised. Heavy duty construction...
View ad
Heav duty gates and feeding barriers delivery available
...
View ad
9 x Store Lights
Low bay fittings250w metal haloids9 fitting in totalAsk For Tony in ...
View ad
Standish SawMills
Farm fencing posts and strainers for sale, pressure treated to IS436 standard, a...
View ad
Wheat Straw
Top Quality chopped wheat straw in 8x4x2 bales www.strawchip.com...
View ad

Place ad