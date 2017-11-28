Stephen Cullinan found safe and well
Stephen Cullinan, the son of IFA north Tipperary chairman and pig farmer Tim Cullinan, has been found safe and well.
Stephen Cullinan from Tipperary has been found safe and well.
Over three weeks ago, Stephen went missing from Castletroy in Co Limerick where he attends college.
The Cullinan family confirmed to the Irish Farmers Journal that Stephen has been located alive and well.
By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 28 November 2017
