Stephen Robb took up the position as renewables editor in September.

Stephen Robb has been appointed renewables editor at the Irish Farmers Journal.

Stephen will focus on emerging renewable energy opportunities and ag-tech developments in the agricultural industry.

Stephen, who is from a tillage farming background in Donegal, had previously worked as tillage, ag innovation and renewables specialist with the company for five years.

He completed a food and agribusiness management undergraduate degree from UCD in 2015, followed by a masters in agricultural innovation support from Teagasc/UCD with a focus on bioenergy.

He has also led several projects exploring the feasibility of developing a farm-based anaerobic digestion industry in Ireland.

Commenting on the appointment, Irish Farmers Journal editor Justin McCarthy said: “Stephen’s appointment is aligned to our ongoing commitment to deliver trusted and unique information for our readers.

“The development of a vibrant farm renewable industry is at a pivotal moment and it is important that we have the capacity within our team to properly assess policy developments to ensure opportunities can be seized at farm level.”