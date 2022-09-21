Stephen Robb has been appointed renewables editor at the Irish Farmers Journal.
Stephen will focus on emerging renewable energy opportunities and ag-tech developments in the agricultural industry.
Stephen, who is from a tillage farming background in Donegal, had previously worked as tillage, ag innovation and renewables specialist with the company for five years.
He completed a food and agribusiness management undergraduate degree from UCD in 2015, followed by a masters in agricultural innovation support from Teagasc/UCD with a focus on bioenergy.
He has also led several projects exploring the feasibility of developing a farm-based anaerobic digestion industry in Ireland.
Commenting on the appointment, Irish Farmers Journal editor Justin McCarthy said: “Stephen’s appointment is aligned to our ongoing commitment to deliver trusted and unique information for our readers.
“The development of a vibrant farm renewable industry is at a pivotal moment and it is important that we have the capacity within our team to properly assess policy developments to ensure opportunities can be seized at farm level.”
