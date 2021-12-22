Kinnard Ronaldo ET, by Goldstar Echo and out of an Oldstone Eggbert dam sold for €5,100. \ Tricia Kennedy

It was a sticky finish to the bull sale season in Carrick-on-Shannon at the weekend with just under 50% of the 96 animals present selling.

Top call went to Castleisland man John Culloty for his February 2020-born bull Blackroad Romeo. Romeo is by CF52 and out of a Pirate-bred dam.

He was knocked down at €5,500, which made the ninehour round trip more than worthwhile for the Kerry breeder.

Next highest call went to Elphin breeder Adrian Morris for his young October 2020-born bull Kinnard Ronaldo ET.

Champion Limousin from Michael Reynolds, Bunnymore, sold for €2,500. \ Tricia Kennedy

By Goldstar Echo and out of an Oldstone Egbert dam, Ronaldo has a terminal index of €177 coupled with a calving figure of 4.9%.

He grabbed the attention around the ring from both Northern Ireland and the Republic and was eventually knocked down to Clare man Seamus Nagle who owns the AI company Bullbank.

Reserve champion bull from Harry Noble hit €4100 while the champion bull bred by Gerard Regan sold for €4000

Basil Bothwell also took home €4,000 for his April 2020-born bull by Roughan Nutella out of a Utrillo Mic-bred dam. He has a five-star terminal index of €144 coupled with a calving figure of 4.9%.

The top-priced bull in the sale, Blackroad Romeo, sold for €5,500 for John Culloty, Kerry. \ Tricia Kennedy

Two bulls hit €3,600. The first was Edward Bleakley’s bull Drumcore Roy, a Cavelands Fenian son out of a Clenagh Jasper 2 cow. The second was Paul Burke for his bull Innismurray Riley ET, by Texan Gie and out of a CF52-bred dam.

Thirty-four Charolais bulls sold to average €2,763/head.

In the small Charolais female section, the championship was awarded to father and son duo James and Karl Kelly from Co Sligo. The October 2019-born heifer by Alwent Goldbar failed to meet her reserve in the ring and went home unsold.

Reserve champion Charolais from Harry Noble, Longford, sold for €4100. \ Tricia Kennedy

Top call in the Charolais heifer section went to Joseph Dorrigan, Dromod, Co Leitrim, for his April 2020-born heifer by Bondi Jacob going back to a Lyonsdemense Tzar cow. She was knocked down at €2,950.

Five Charolais heifers sold to average €2,470/head.

In the Limousin section, top price went to local breeder Michael Reynolds, Bunnymore, Eslin, for his April 2020-born Amperatine Commander son Bunnymore Roger. Roger was awarded the Limousin championship in the pre-sale show. He has a five-star terminal index of €148 and a calving figure of just 2.3% and was knocked down at €2,500. Five Limousin bulls sold to average €2,050/head.