There are few competitors who can say that they ploughed into their 90th year. However, one such man will take to the field in Ratheniska next week.

Paddy Sheridan hails from Tullyduff, Kilmaine, Co Mayo and the 89-year-old – he will be 90 on 10 October – has been ploughing at the National Ploughing Championships since the early 1980s.

However, his involvement with the National Ploughing Championships could have stretched back another two decades, had the county competition in Mayo not lapsed from the late 1950s until 1980.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, Paddy explained that he has been ploughing since 1957, but only started competing in earnest when the county championships were revived in 1980 by Kilmaine Macra na Feirme.

“I started ploughing with tractors in 1957, although I had ploughed at home with horses before that. We bought a Ferguson T20 in 1956, you see,” he explained.

The tractor was bought in Ruanes of Athenry for £600. Paddy bought a mower at the same time for £70 and purchased his first plough in Ballina the following spring for £80.

Although interested in ploughing, Paddy’s exposure to competitive action was restricted by the absence of a Mayo county championship.

Indeed, he first ploughed competitively in Castlebar on the grounds of the psychiatric hospital in 1964. Paddy decided to enter the Castlebar event because a neighbour of his was going and he fancied the competition.

“I didn’t do any good that year, but I finished the plot,” he said.

Since the revival of the Mayo championship, Paddy has ploughed competitively almost every year. He has won seven junior Mayo titles and has competed at the National Ploughing Championships regularly.

Asked in 2013 why he was still competing in the Mayo ploughing match, Paddy said the enjoyment and camaraderie kept pulling him back.

“At my age, maybe I should be down in the nursing home, but I love this craic and I’ll keep going at it as long as I can,” he told the local press.

A decade later he continues to compete, explaining to the Irish Farmers Journal that ploughing matches “keep him young”.

Will he be back for the 2023 Ploughing Championships?

“With the help of God,” he said.