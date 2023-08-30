There is still time for mid-season lambing flocks to positively influence this year’s breeding performance, despite the narrow window before breeding begins.

This was one of the main messages delivered at last week’s Teagasc BETTER farm sheep programme walk on the farm of Des Powell, Templederry, Co Tipperary.

Des farms 97ha (240 acres) split across three land blocks, with 57ha owned and 40ha rented. Land type is a mixture of top-quality lowland grassland and good-quality upland grazing.

The ewe flock, which currently comprises 320 breeding ewes and 100 ewe lamb replacements, is run alongside a dairy calf-to-beef enterprise whereby calves are purchased in spring and retained through to beef.

Flock transition

The sheep flock is undergoing significant transition, from purchasing replacements to operating a closed flock policy. This is occurring in tandem with a sharp rise in ewe numbers, with the flock growing from 173 ewes (joined with rams in 2019) to 314, going to the ram in 2023.

The long-term plan is to grow numbers to 400 ewes going to the ram in the coming years.

Increasing ewe numbers from a background of purchasing replacements from different sources and numerous breed types is challenging.

The breeding policy for the last couple of seasons has been joining the best-performing mature ewes to Belclare and Suffolk rams with Texel sires possessing positive terminal traits joined to poorer-performing ewes.

Belclare and Suffolk ewes will then be bred in a crisscross breeding programme, with the aim of breeding prolific replacements with good maternal traits.

The target, once the breeding programme has bedded in and growth in flock numbers stabilises, is to achieve a target litter size of two lambs per ewe joined. Ewe lambs will be joined with easy lambing Charollais sires.

Teething challenges

Table 1 summarises the performance of mature ewes in recent years. Teagasc business and technology adviser Michael Daly, who works closely with the farm, told farmers attending the event that performance in recent years has been curtailed by a number of weather-related and health challenges.

He told farmers that the scale of the increase in flock numbers meant that high numbers of ewe lambs were joined to the flock to increase the rate of flock expansion.

The flock has also suffered from periods of drought, with ewe lambs possibly not been in ideal condition going to the ram or facing nutritional stress during lactation.

This, in turn, had a negative influence on subsequent performance as two-tooth hoggets, and is contributing to the lower levels of output and higher barren rates.

Flock prolificacy levels are increasing, but the potential for higher levels of output have been eroded by ewes not achieving target mating targets.

“The number of lambs reared per ewe put to the ram is falling well below target. A figure of 1.4 lambs should be the base, but issues each year affected performance.

We have no doubt that with improved genetics entering the flock and a greater focus on nutrition and body condition, we can increase this [number of lambs reared] to the target of around 1.8 lambs reared,” Daly said.

Body condition

Teagasc BETTER farm programme adviser, Frank Campion, delved deeper in to this area. Frank presented data which showed that, in 2022, there were 31% of the mature ewe flock falling below a body condition score of 3 in the run-in to mating in 2022.

For comparison, this increased from just 6% in 2020, with the average body condition score of ewes recorded at 3.1, while the average liveweight was 63.9kg.

Frank said: “We put a plan in place in recent years to address ewe condition and this had been working well. We all know how challenging 2022 was, and the farm got hit hard with drought curtailing grass growth then.

Ewes struggled to recover and we had a higher number of ewes struggling to hit optimum condition score at mating. This clearly shows the consequences of failing to address ewe body condition – but it also shows the benefits that can be gained from having ewes in prime condition.”

Delayed breeding

A decision was taken in 2022 not to breed ewe lambs. It was felt that following the challenging year, ewe lambs were not in a position to be bred and that doing so would compromise on reproductive performance, not only in 2023, but also in subsequent years.

Having these ewe hoggets in optimum condition heading in to the 2023/2024 breeding season should bring about a big improvement in the flock output.

Frank also explained that there has been a much greater focus on ewe condition in 2023. Regular ewe body condition score assessments began two to three weeks after weaning and have been taking place at regular intervals.

Ewes falling below target condition have been receiving preferential treatment, and the flock is on the way to achieving its target of having less than 10% of ewes falling below a body condition score of 3 at mating.

Continual assessment

It takes ewes on average seven to 10 weeks with access to good-quality grass to gain one condition score. Younger ewes and ewes starting from a better starting position will regain condition faster, while ewes lacking considerable flesh cover or aged ewes will take longer to recover.

Frank advises farmers to carry out continual assessment in the run up to mating. He said it is still not too late to make changes that will deliver real rewards in terms of increasing litter size, reducing barren rates and condensing the lambing spread.

He says that where ewes show no real sign of improving condition, despite being offered preferential treatment, then these animals should be considered for culling.

Repeat offenders

“When we track performance, we can repeatedly see that the ewes that give rise to issues at lambing and during lactation are frequently those that are falling behind target at mating.

There is often an underlying health issue that may need further investigation if a significant percentage of ewes fall in to this category.”

Farmers were advised to pay particular attention in assessments to the condition of teeth, looking out for obvious faults such as missing or worn teeth, while also being mindful of less obvious faults, such as overshot or undershot mouths, or uneven or crooked molars.

Lameness is another ailment that can have a massive influence on performance, with the advice to again cull any ewes that do not respond to treatment, as these essentially act as a reservoir for disease.

The health of udders should also be checked where this exercise has not been repeated since weaning. Frank’s advice is to look for any lumps in the udder and, where present, this could be an indicator of problems to come. The teats of ewes should also be felt gently where there are any issues suspected, giving regard to any lumps, warts, etc, or a cording or thread-like buildup in the teat canal.

Drafting progress

The other significant issue being raised by Teagasc sheep specialists is poor lamb performance affecting the normal drafting pattern, with fewer lambs sold.

Michael reports that lamb performance on the Powell farm was running in the region of 40g lower pre- and post-weaning, with ewe condition, weather and the dry matter content in grass largely to blame.

Michael said that grass supplies are presently good on farm but there is a risk of supplies being depleted fast with 21% of lambs drafted for slaughter or for selling as stores. Heavier lambs weighing upwards of 38kg to 40kg have been segregated in to a finishing group and these are being supplemented with 0.5kg concentrates.

The remaining lambs are being grazed on good-quality swards and lambs will be drafted in to the finishing group as lambs hit the weights and those from the finishing group are drafted for sale. Frank says that this is another vital practice and that all farms should now be reviewing their drafting progress.

The target for mid-season lambing flocks is to have at least 45% of lambs drafted by mid-August and at least 75% by mid-September. If drafting is falling behind target then practices will need to be put in place to ensure grass supplies for the breeding ewe flock are not compromised.

Ram NCT

Michael Gottestein, Teagasc head of sheep programme, outlined a number of reminders for farmers to ensure rams are up to the task of breeding.

There is generally not a problem with condition where rams are purchased, but older rams often struggle in this regard.

Michael explains that condition and ram libido are closely linked with rams lacking condition exhibiting lower libido.

The target body condition score should be 3.5 to 4, with rams generally losing 10% to 15% of their bodyweight during breeding. The condition and longevity of rams is also often linked to teeth, with this typically a greater concern for hill sheep. Similar checks should be carried out as already discussed.

Good feet are essential for rams to cover large distances and breed effectively with ewes. Any foot issues should be addressed well in advance of the breeding season.

Where rams are being purchased, then the earlier the better, in terms of providing the maximum amount of time for rams to adjust to their new environment and possibly transition to a grass-based diet.

When selecting a ram, added advice is to aim for a ram with good length that is not excessive in conformation, but which is also not pointed at the shoulders. A long neck and smaller head will typically facilitate easier lambing.

There should be no signs of sores or cuts on the brisket or head, and the ram should exhibit a good overall tone.

Testicle size is linked with semen production, while in aged rams, Michael says it is worth checking the penis and prepuce. The genetic evaluation of rams is also an important consideration.

Key points

Ewe condition and liveweight at mating has a significant influence on reproductive performance.

The condition of ewes should be continually assessed in the run up to breeding.

Ewes failing to regain condition, despite preferential treatment, should be considered for culling.

Monitor the flock’s lamb drafting progress and ensure grass supplies for ewes are not compromised.

Do not forget to carry out a breeding soundness check on rams well in advance of breeding.