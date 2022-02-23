The junior champion and overall champion Cumbrian Price Poll sold for 8,000gns.

The smaller entry of Salers pedigree bulls in Stirling met a solid trade, with 21 of the 23 bulls on offer selling on the day, giving a clearance rate of 91%.

Clare breeder Seamus Nagle had the job of tapping out the prize winners and found his overall champion in the junior section.

Cumbrian Price Poll, a June 2020-born son of Parkfield Polled Napoleon and out of a Cumbrian Joker Poll-bred dam sold for the top price of 8,000gns (€9,638).

The intermediate championship and reserve overall went to David Watson’s May 2020-born Darnford Positive, who is by Seawell Kitemark going back to a Darnford Defiant-bred dam who went on to sell for 7,000gns (€8,433).

In the senior section, the champion sash went to Gill and Malcolm Pye’s March 2020-born bull by Rigel Munro Poll, going back to a Sagitaire-bred dam. He sold for 6,000gns (€7,228).