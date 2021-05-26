My three-year-old nephew has been keen to know when we are starting silage. “Will you have coke and sweets in the tractor again?” Eli asked his grandad.

Using silage as an excuse to stock the tractor so that it looks like a small confectionary shop is one of the positives of a DIY silage system, and hopefully by the time this is in print I will be otherwise engaged on a buckrake.

This year’s crop won’t break any records for quantity, although quality appears to be good.

We are fully prepared for the upcoming task. My father has stripped down and rebuilt our JF 850 silage harvester after giving it a full chain and bearing service.

While such a machine allows us to economically harvest the crop, it does require regular service and maintenance. However, dad has a passion for all things mechanical so this is not an issue.

Grazing

Due to sluggish regrowth on grazing areas, we were forced to graze an area set aside for silage. This is far from ideal as it was slightly too strong for grazing. Coupled with heavy rainfall I was doubtful about how well the cows would clean out the paddock. However, as the weather improved and cows were given the opportunity to back-graze they left a surprisingly good residual cover in less than perfect conditions. Never underestimate the ability of a Holstein to utilize grazed grass.

Skilled

On our farm we are fortunate to have a skilled, dedicated and determined dog. However, Millie recently damaged her leg, resulting in it being pinned and plated, so she will be out of action for a couple of months.

Thanks to having a succession of excellent cattle dogs we had no need for a quad. But now that Millie is not available, the cows have become much less cooperative when bringing them in for milking. They will insist on ignoring your calls and will continue to pretend to doze as far away as possible until I go over and personally retrieve them.

While the extra walking has some personal health benefits, it has probably been undone by heightened blood pressure due to frustration.

Millie has an exemplary work ethic and loves nothing more than a busy day of TB testing. The fact that she gets excited when our regular TB testing vet arrives in the yard also says a lot about how often we are doing TB tests.

But collies are not only wonderful for how well that they work, but that they are also great companions in what can all too often be a solitary profession.

Tradition

Part of our post first cut tradition has been attending Ballymoney Show. Unfortunately like every other local show in the country this has been cancelled for a second year.

For me, it is one of the best shows in NI, and its values have not changed since it was established in 1902, highlighting all that is best in local agriculture and the countryside.

It is largely organised and stewarded by the three local Young Farmers Clubs. Throughout my YFC membership my personal highlight is the annual YFC football tournament at the Show – a competition where I never have seen a free kick given even though the tackles would be more at home in Ravenhill.

Local shows are an integral part of the rural community and give an opportunity to meet with those that you most probably haven’t seen since the same time last year.

They also have a vital role in communicating our message to a disconnected public. Hopefully all the local show societies survive the current upheaval.

