The Department of Agriculture has launched a facility via agfood.ie where farmers can check their livestock stocking rate for 2021 and the year to-date in 2022.

This facility is aimed at providing information for farmers ahead of a number of new CAP schemes being introduced in 2023 which will be based on the stocking rate from the previous year.

The Department has announced that farmers will also be in a position to use their 2023 stocking rate to satisfy relevant scheme stocking rate requirements.

However, they warned that this may result in payments for the 2023 scheme year being delayed until March 2024.

