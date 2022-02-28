There have been no prosecutions, but investigations are still ongoing into the theft.

Farm equipment stolen from the yard of Co Mayo sheep farmer John McHale has been recovered and is set to be returned, an Garda Síochána has confirmed to the Irish Farmers Journal.

The theft of the equipment took place some time after 7pm on the night of 2 January, when McHale left the yard after feeding lambs.

The Irish Farmers Journal reported that 30 sheep gates, an electronic weighing scales, footbaths, a power washer and fencing tools were stolen, along with an 8ftX4ft Nugent mesh-sided trailer had been stolen in the incident.

No prosecutions have yet been made in the investigations.

“Gardaí attached to Ballina and Foxford, with the assistance of the local detective units, did recover all the property stolen,” according to gardaí.

“No persons are arrested at this time and investigations are ongoing,” gardaí said.

Relief

McHale has described the support received from the community as being “overwhelming", having received offers of help from across counties Mayo and Sligo after the incident.

“People I didn’t know were offering any help they could give - people I didn’t know,” recalled McHale after the news that the stolen items had been recovered.

“Community is alive and well. It’s good to know you have help in situations like this,” he commented.

McHale thanked gardaí in Co Mayo for their efforts and acknowledged the support provided by them throughout the investigations.