Finished steers sold through marts in NI averaged 290p/kg during February, up 45p/kg or £338 on a U grading 750kg animal, when compared to the same month last year.

The data published by the Livestock and Meat Commission also shows that good-quality heifers in slaughter-fit condition averaged 276p/kg, up 41p/kg year on year, or £287 on a 700kg animal.