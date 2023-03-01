Store prices have seen significant increases when comparing 2023 to 2022. / Philip Doyle

The data published by the Livestock and Meat Commission also shows that good-quality heifers in slaughter-fit condition averaged 276p/kg, up 41p/kg year on year, or £287 on a 700kg animal.

Finished steers sold through marts in NI averaged 290p/kg during February, up 45p/kg or £338 on a U grading 750kg animal, when compared to the same month last year.

Cattle with lower levels of conformation are also seeing significant price increases, with steers up 27p to 229p/kg, heifers rising 25p to 229p/kg, and Friesians up 33p to 221p/kg.

Supplies

Livestock marts have seen strong buying competition over the past month, driven by rising beef prices and a tightening in supplies coming forward.

Mart managers confirm that numbers of short-keep cattle have collapsed in the past fortnight, forcing specialist finishers to pay more for those cattle that are presented for sale. Limited numbers are also pushing finishers into buying lighter stores, increasing the prices being paid as a result.

Steers weighing 400kg to 500kg have averaged 287p/kg over the past month, up 25p/kg when compared to February 2022, which equates to £120 on a 480kg animal. Heifers are up 22p to 292p/kg.

Beef price

Factory quotes are steady on 466p/kg for U-3 animals, but prices deals are generally in the region of 482p to 484p/kg this week.

Cull cows continue to trade between 400p and 410p/kg for R grading animals, with U grades making 420p/kg.

Hoggets

Efforts to cut quotes on hoggets to 515p/kg failed to flush numbers on to the market, with processors having to offer deals to secure numbers.

Quotes are on 530p/kg this week with deals of 540p/kg widely available as prices in the marts harden.

