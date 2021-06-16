Store cattle prices have been strong in 2021, reflecting higher beef prices year on year.

The prices paid for store cattle sold through livestock marts in NI are 20p/kg ahead of last year.

Based on price reports compiled by the Livestock and Meat Commission (LMC) for live cattle sales throughout May, good quality heifers across all weight ranges averaged 236p/kg.

During the same month last year, heifers averaged 216.3p/kg. On a 550kg animal, the current differential is worth an extra £110/head.

For good quality heifers weighing under 450kg liveweight, prices averaged 243p/kg in May 2021 compared to 220.5p/kg last year.

Heifers over 450kg averaged 226.3p/kg, up from 212.8p/kg for the same month last year.

The live trade has been consistently strong over the past 12 months on the back of a rising beef price, which has moved from 350p/kg at the end of last May to its current levels above 390p/kg.

Bullocks

Meanwhile, good quality store bullocks averaged 240.8p/kg across all weight ranges in May 2021, compared to 218.3p/kg during the same month last year.

For those between 400kg and 500kg, the average was 240p/kg last month, with bullocks weighing over 500kg at 219.8p/kg.

In May 2020, 400kg and 500kg bullocks were at 225.2p/kg, while animals over 500kg averaged 213.2p/kg.

Friesian bullocks averaged 180.3p/kg during May 2021, up from 164.3p/kg for the same month last year, worth an extra £80 on a 500kg animal.

Cows

While store cattle prices have strengthened, there was little difference in prices recorded for cull cows. Suckler types averaged 191.3p/kg last month, unchanged year on year with dairy bred cows holding steady around 131p/kg.

